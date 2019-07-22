Kurar wall collapse: Admitted for 17 days, doctors miss shard of glass in injured victim’s foot

For a fortnight that Sonu Kanojia, injured in the Kurar wall collapse, was admitted at Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital, a shard of glass in his foot remained undetected by doctors. On Friday, a day after his discharge, Sonu experienced bleeding and visited a private nursing home, where doctors removed a shard of glass, measuring a few centimetres, from his left ankle.

Advertising

He had sustained poly-trauma injuries when a portion of the concrete wall of the Malad reservoir collapsed in Pimpri Pada and Ambedkar Nagar, letting loose the water it held, on July 2. The incident led to 31 deaths, including Kanojia’s 17-month-old niece Janhvi.

There were 10 members of the Kanojia family in the hut. Kanojia suffered multiple wounds in both legs after he was swept down the slope of the slum. Janhvi was on father Anil’s lap. Anil said the water swept her away within seconds.

Sonu was admitted to Shatabdi hospital for 17 days. “He experienced pain in his feet. He kept telling the doctors about it. The doctors did not conduct an X-ray properly. They said his leg was fine,” alleged Zakir Shaikh, Sonu’s friend. Sonu said there were too many patients and the doctor could not pay attention to all.

Advertising

On Friday, after discharge, Sonu went back to Kurar. “When I was walking, I experienced pain. Then my foot started bleeding,” he said. He was taken to Stutee Nursing Home, where doctors found a shard of glass lodged in his ankle.

According to Dr Kamal Mishra and medical papers, a piece of glass was removed from his feet and medicines were prescribed.

Shaikh said doctors at Shatabdi hospital were negligent. “Several lost their homes and have nowhere to go. The staff kept taunting patients that they are delaying discharge,” he alleged.

Dr Pradeep Angre, medical superintendent at Shatabdi hospital, said Sonu was well looked after by doctors. “We conducted two X-rays of his leg but no foreign object was detected. It is possible when he started walking, the piece shifted and it started bleeding,” Angre said. The superintendent added that patients were allowed to overstay at the hospital since they had no home to return to.

With their home collapsed and all belongings missing, Sonu is staying at his friend’s house. His family members stay in a private school at night and roam the streets during the day when classes resume.

On Saturday, the toll in the Kurar wall collapse incident rose to 31, following the death of Basanti Kishore Sharma in Dr RN Cooper Hospital. Her husband and daughter also died in the collapse.