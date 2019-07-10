Kurar wall collapse: 21-year-old man succumbs, toll rises to 29

Toll in Kurar wall collapse case rose to 29 on Tuesday after a 21-year-old man died due to cardiac arrest, police said.

Raju Prakash Bane, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to KEM Hospital three days ago after he was shifted from Jogeshwari Trauma hospital. According to hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Bane suffered acute respiratory distress syndrome due to drowning.

“He suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday,” Deshmukh said.

On July 2, a portion of a concrete wall of a BMC reservoir had collapsed injuring 132 people in Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpri Pada, both located in Kurar village, Malad.

The wall collapse, causing excess water to flood the settlement, destroyed over 65 huts in Pimpri Pada and twice the number of huts in Ambedkar Nagar.

A joint survey by Forest Department, collector’s office and Slum Rehabilitation Authority is underway to identify all huts that fall under risk of getting hit by the stretch of wall, officials said.