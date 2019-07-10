Toggle Menu
Kurar wall collapse: 21-year-old man succumbs, toll rises to 29https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/kurar-wall-collapse-21-year-old-man-succumbs-toll-rises-to-29-5823025/

Kurar wall collapse: 21-year-old man succumbs, toll rises to 29

Raju Prakash Bane, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to KEM Hospital three days ago after he was shifted from Jogeshwari Trauma hospital. According to hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Bane suffered acute respiratory distress syndrome due to drowning.

Kurar wall collapse, Kurar wall collapse death toll, Malad wall collapse, Malad wall collapse death toll, Wall collapse in Mumbai, Mumbai rains, Mumbai monsoon, Mumbai news, 
The wall collapse, causing excess water to flood the settlement, destroyed over 65 huts in Pimpri Pada and twice the number of huts in Ambedkar Nagar. (File)

Toll in Kurar wall collapse case rose to 29 on Tuesday after a 21-year-old man died due to cardiac arrest, police said.

Raju Prakash Bane, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to KEM Hospital three days ago after he was shifted from Jogeshwari Trauma hospital. According to hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Bane suffered acute respiratory distress syndrome due to drowning.

“He suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday,” Deshmukh said.

On July 2, a portion of a concrete wall of a BMC reservoir had collapsed injuring 132 people in Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpri Pada, both located in Kurar village, Malad.

The wall collapse, causing excess water to flood the settlement, destroyed over 65 huts in Pimpri Pada and twice the number of huts in Ambedkar Nagar.

A joint survey by Forest Department, collector’s office and Slum Rehabilitation Authority is underway to identify all huts that fall under risk of getting hit by the stretch of wall, officials said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sanjiv Bhatt arrested because he spoke against Modi: wife
2 Varsity peon clears Ph.D entrance test, aims to become a professor
3 There is a garland of scams in state, says Gujarat Leader of Oppn Paresh Dhanani