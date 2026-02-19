2 Kurar cops land in Maharashtra ACB net while accepting bribe to ‘settle’ fraud case

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior inspector and a sub-inspector of the Kurar police station Wednesday, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to settle a fraud case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Senior Inspector Sanjiv Tawade and Sub Inspector Govindrao Junne. According to the police, the complainant lives in Malad, and a written complaint against him was filed at the Kurar police station, alleging that he defrauded someone.

The senior inspector and the SI were allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh in exchange for not registering an FIR against him. Earlier, the police officers had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh.