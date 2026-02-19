2 Kurar cops land in Maharashtra ACB net while accepting bribe to ‘settle’ fraud case

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior inspector and a sub-inspector of the Kurar police station Wednesday, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to settle a fraud case.
The arrested accused have been identified as Senior Inspector Sanjiv Tawade and Sub Inspector Govindrao Junne. According to the police, the complainant lives in Malad, and a written complaint against him was filed at the Kurar police station, alleging that he defrauded someone.
The senior inspector and the SI were allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh in exchange for not registering an FIR against him. Earlier, the police officers had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh.
The complainant said he did not want to pay more money, so he approached the ACB and registered a case in the first week of February. The ACB team verified the facts and arrested the duo red-handed while taking the remaining amount of Rs 1 lakh, said a senior IPS officer in the ACB.
Last week, the ACB arrested a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clerk, Rajendra Dherange, for allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe on the second floor of Mantralaya on February 12. Apart from the trap amount, the ACB recovered another Rs 43,000 in unaccounted cash in his possession.
In September last year, the ACB arrested Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Sub Inspector Rahul Waghmode of the Wadala TT police station for allegedly accepting a bribe. Sarode was caught accepting Rs 2 lakh, while Waghmode was arrested for taking Rs 30,000. The complainant in the case had a fight with a rival group in Wadala over the use of their community hall. Both sides came to the Wadala TT police station, where an FIR was registered against the complainant.
Sarode allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh, while Waghmode demanded Rs 50,000 for not naming the complainant’s daughter in the FIR and for not taking action against the rival group. Not wanting to make the payment, the complainant approached ACB, which verified the complaint and found it to be genuine.
