Kunal Kamra told to appear before Maharashtra council panel on Feb 17

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was asked to depose in person on February 17 before the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Privilege Committee in connection with a breach of privilege motion passed against him over his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Chairman of Legislative Council’s Privilege Committee Prasad Lad on Wednesday said that Kamra informed the committee that he would not be able to come to Mumbai for the first mandatory hearing. “Kunal Kamra has communicated his inability to appear today. He has now been given February 17 to depose before the committee,” Lad said.
The stand-up comedian, in March last year, had posted a video of his standup act on his YouTube channel which featured a parody song that referred to Shinde’s rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022, using the term “gaddar (traitor)”.
It had triggered violent reactions from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and debates in both Houses of the legislature. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had moved the motion, alleging that the remarks insulted a popular leader and amounted to a breach of the House’s privilege.
The committee has also rescheduled the hearings of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and NCP (SP) worker Suryakant More.
Separate breach of privilege motions were moved against Andhare for a video supporting Kamra and against More over alleged derogatory remarks against Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde.
Lad said More, who was to depose on Wednesday, cited traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and has been told to appear on February 16, while Andhare, who said she was busy with Zilla Parishad election campaigning, has also been asked to appear on February 17.
The chairman said the committee is required to grant three mandatory hearings and Wednesday was the first, which all three missed. “Prima facie, they have committed an offence. Once they depose before the committee, we will show them their videos and the hearing will be recorded,” Lad said.
