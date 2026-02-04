Kunal Kamra told to appear before Maharashtra council panel on Feb 17

Kunal Kamra standup act triggered violent reactions from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and debates in both Houses of the legislature. (Credits: Instagram@kuna_kamra)

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was asked to depose in person on February 17 before the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Privilege Committee in connection with a breach of privilege motion passed against him over his remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Chairman of Legislative Council’s Privilege Committee Prasad Lad on Wednesday said that Kamra informed the committee that he would not be able to come to Mumbai for the first mandatory hearing. “Kunal Kamra has communicated his inability to appear today. He has now been given February 17 to depose before the committee,” Lad said.

The stand-up comedian, in March last year, had posted a video of his standup act on his YouTube channel which featured a parody song that referred to Shinde’s rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022, using the term “gaddar (traitor)”.