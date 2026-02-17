Kamra, Andhare appear before Council privileges panel, hearing adjourned to March 10

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare appeared before the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Privileges Committee on Tuesday in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, the hearing was adjourned to March 10 as the main complainant, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, was absent.

Committee chairperson Prasad Lad said that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day. “Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement. However, it would not be appropriate to record it in the absence of the complainant. After discussion with Pravin Darekar, the next hearing has been scheduled for March 10 at 4 pm,” Lad said.