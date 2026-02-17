Kamra, Andhare appear before Council privileges panel, hearing adjourned to March 10

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare appeared before the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Privileges Committee on Tuesday in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, the hearing was adjourned to March 10 as the main complainant, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, was absent.
Committee chairperson Prasad Lad said that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day. “Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement. However, it would not be appropriate to record it in the absence of the complainant. After discussion with Pravin Darekar, the next hearing has been scheduled for March 10 at 4 pm,” Lad said.
The case relates to a parody song performed by Kamra during a show in Mumbai in which he allegedly referred to Shinde in a satirical manner while alluding to the 2022 rebellion against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The performance, which included modified lyrics of a popular Hindi film song, was later shared on social media. Shiv Sena workers had subsequently vandalised the studio where the show was recorded.
Pravin Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare, alleging that their remarks were defamatory and lowered the dignity of the House.
Speaking after appearing before the panel, Kamra said, “I respect the Constitution. I appeared before the privileges committee today, but the hearing did not take place. I will attend the next hearing as well. I will respond to the allegations against me at the appropriate time.”
The privileges committee will now take up the matter on March 10, when statements from both the complainant and the respondents are expected to be recorded.
