On Kunal Kamra’s security question, Mumbai Police’s ‘write to cops’ comeback

On Kunal Kamra's social media post, the top cop said anyone fearing disruptions can seek police protection, but such requests/statements cannot be considered based on social media posts. (Credits: Instagram/ @kuna_kamra)

A day after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra publicly questioned whether the Mumbai Police would step in if his shows in the city were disrupted, a senior IPS officer said the comedian has not approached the police over any threats or sought protection.

The police also said that anyone fearing disruptions can seek police protection, but such requests cannot be considered based on social media posts.

A senior IPS officer said, “Firstly, for an indoor show, there is no permission needed from the police, so that question does not concern us.”

He added, “As far as the issue of him apprehending a disturbance to his show, as per procedure, he can write to the police station, and based on our findings of the threat perception, we will decide on the issue. However, merely posting such things on social media cannot amount to anything. The rules are the same for everyone.”