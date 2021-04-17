Kumbh returnees should be traced, quarantined & tested: Mumbai mayor

Devotees gather for the third 'shahi snan' of the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. (PTI)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar should be traced and quarantined as they would carry and distribute the Covid-19 infection as “prasad” in their respective states.

Pednekar said over 1,000 cases were reported in the Mela already.

“Over 2 lakh people gathered at the Mela. People will go and meet the Kumbh returnees to seek blessings once they reach their states. This can spread the infection to others as the returnees could be the potential carriers of the virus. This is why I said the returnees will distribute Covid-19 as prasad,” Pednekar told The Indian Express.

She added that all returnees should be traced, quarantined, tested and treated to contain the pathogen’s spread. “It is a very difficult task since people are coming back by air, train and road. But we have to quarantine and test them. If they are negative, they can go home,” she added.

The mayor said even the Prime Minister has now asked people to observe a symbolic Kumbh. “But the damage is done now. We have to think about controlling the virus’s further spread,” she added.

The BMC is working on a plan on what precautions should be taken, the mayor added.

Pednekar visited several hospitals in the day to take stock of the shortage of oxygen in BMC hospitals. “There was shortage of oxygen in some BMC hospitals. We are trying to improve the supply. Some patients from Bhabha, Shatabdi and Bhagwati hospitals were moved to other facilities due to oxygen shortage,” Pednekar said.

She also asked people to follow the Covid-appropriate norms and curfew rules strictly.