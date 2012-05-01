Kumar hands over BMC baton to Kunte

Low-profile bureaucrat Sitaram Kunte was appointed the new Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai on Monday. He took over from Subodh Kumar,who was at the helm of the countrys richest civic body for 15 months and retired on Monday.

Kunte (51) was the Principal Secretary of the planning department in the state government. Kumar was brought in by Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to replace Swadheen Kshatriya in January last year against the backdrop of allegations of financial misappropriation of funds within the BMC. Kumar had been given a three-month extension.

With an academic background in economics,law and management,Kunte will serve his second term in the BMC after serving as Additional Municipal Commissioner from 2001 to 2004.

Kunte,a Maharashtra cadre IAS officer of the 1985 batch,has been involved in planning for the urban poor in at least two earlier postings  in the BMC and as secretary in the housing department,with projects ranging from slum sanitation to taxation. In the housing department he was involved in early initiatives on forming a housing industry regulator. Kunte has also served as secretary to the Governor of Maharashtra.

Kumar  who is now said to be seeking the job of telecom or housing regulator  was given the responsibility of submitting long-pending accounts balance sheets within the BMC when he was appointed. Chavan had lashed out at the large-scale corruption within the BMC and appointed Kumar,perceived to be a disciplinarian.

Speaking about Kumars tenure in the BMC,Kunte said,He has played an important role in improving the functioning of the BMC. I have served five years under him in the past and will continue to take guidance from him and work without any influence,like he did.

Kuntes top priorities for the BMC are roads,drainage-cleaning and prevention of malaria. Speaking just before handing over the charge formally to Kunte,Kumar said he focused on long-term plans for the city and tried to bring in transparency in the civic system of functioning. A municipal commissioner should always focus on long-term benefits for the city and I spent most of my time working on projects dealing with citys long-standing issues such as housing,traffic congestion and water supply, he said.

Among the many policy changes introduced by Kumar,the most important ones include the revision of Development Control Rules,traffic bottleneck policy,revision of estates policy,municipal markets policy and the open spaces policy. He was also the head of the joint technical committee that prepared the report on the coastal freeway road. The other policies being considered for revisions recommended by Kumar include TDR policy and cluster redevelopment policy.

Asked whether he thought financial systems had improved in the BMC over the past year,Kumar said: We managed to submit the pending balance sheets before time. We managed to bring all BMC work under the purview of the SAP system that has brought in a lot more transparency. Variations in project costs have also come down, he said.

On his last day in office,Kumar also submitted a policy seeking major improvements to the quality of BMC education by involving teachers from private schools.

