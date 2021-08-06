Kshitij Thakur requests Rajesh Tope to relax Covid norms in Vasai taluka

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) MLA Kshitij Thakur on Thursday requested Health Minister Rajesh Tope to relax Covid-19 restrictions from Vasai taluka of Palgahr district.

The Nallasopara MLA, along with a delegation, met Tope to discuss various issues, including vaccine shortage and allowing general public of Vasai taluka to commute by local trains. Thakur also requested that shops be allowed to remain open till 10 pm, just as in Mumbai and Thane districts.

The government has categorised relaxations across the state into four levels depending on the Covid-19 positivity rate. Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar are in Level II of unlockdown, which allows shops to remain open until 10 pm, whereas adjoining Palghar district is in Level III, where shops can operate till 4 pm.

“The positivity rate in Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) area is as low as 2.07 per cent. Businessmen, traders and shopowners are living a hand-to-mouth existence for almost two years,” Thakur told Tope.

He added that there is a dire need to regularise and speed up vaccination drive in Vasai taluka and requested that 50 per cent of the total vaccines allotted to Palghar district be made available to VVMC. In all 1,02,992 people have been vaccinated in the taluka. Among them, 84,287 have taken their first dose and the remaining 18,705 are fully vaccinated. Around 23 lakh people stay in VVMC areas.

The MLA further urged Tope to allow Palghar residents to commute by local trains. “Lakhs of people from Palghar district travel for hours from one end of the city to another to earn their daily bread, which is an expensive and taxing ride. Most travel to the island city for work daily.”

Tope assured Thakur assistance and agreed to look into the matter.