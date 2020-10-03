Bollywood drugs probe: Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in judicial custody till Oct 6

Prasad was the 20th person to have been arrested by the agency in connection with the case.

Former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, was sent to judicial custody till October 6 by a special NDPS court on Saturday. He was sent to judicial custody till October 3 earlier.

He was arrested on September 26 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the probe into the purported “drug nexus” in Bollywood. Prasad was the 20th person to have been arrested by the agency in connection with the case.

Senior NCB officials had earlier claimed that Prasad, an Executive Producer at Dharmatic Entertainment – a sister concern of Dharma Productions, a production house owned by Karan Johar – was in touch with major drug peddlers in Mumbai.

Also Read| Drugs case: NCB opposes bail pleas of Rhea, Showik, says ‘crime worse than murder or culpable homicide’

“Some of these peddlers have already been arrested while the others are yet to be caught. Prasad has told us that he used to procure drugs for his own consumption. We are investigating whether he also used to supply those drugs to others,” an official had earlier said.

The Dharma employee was arrested in FIR 16/2020 of the NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit.

The agency had previously arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and 17 others under this FIR and seized small quantities of hashish, LSD dots and marijuana. It later informed the court that it had decided to file a second FIR “to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd