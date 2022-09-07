scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

A third case was registered against Khan at the Bandra police station in 2020 for alleged derogatory comments on actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, days before their death.

KRK had left India for Dubai in March 2020. Back then, a Look out Circular was issued against him by the Malad police station for his derogatory tweets on Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii. (File)

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal R Khan, 52, was on Wednesday granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali in the derogatory tweets case. Khan was arrested in the case by the Malad police last week Monday. He is likely to walk out of the Thane jail Thursday, his lawyer Ashok Saraogi said while confirming the development.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested from the prison in a molestation case registered at the Versova police station for allegedly molesting an actor back in January 2019. He had allegedly promised her a lead role in a Hindi movie. A magistrate court in Andheri granted bail to Khan, also known as KRK, in the molestation case on Tuesday. The actress had approached the Versova police in June 2021 after which an FIR was registered against Khan.

KRK had left India for Dubai in March 2020. Back then, a Look out Circular was issued against him by the Malad police station for his derogatory tweets on Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii.

More from Mumbai

Last week, KRK was detained at the CSMI Airport when he returned from Dubai. A day later, he was placed under arrest by the Malad police and sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court in Borivali. A third case was registered against Khan at the Bandra police station in 2020 for alleged derogatory comments on actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, days before their death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:46:08 pm
Next Story

How China has added to its influence over the iPhone

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Explained | Govt's push for international trade in rupee: why and how

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

India's eyes on Afghanistan as they take on Pak in must-win clash
Asia Cup LIVE

India's eyes on Afghanistan as they take on Pak in must-win clash

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

AAP leader tears Delhi L-G's defamation notice: 'Have right to speak truth'

AAP leader tears Delhi L-G's defamation notice: 'Have right to speak truth'

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Bengaluru's upscale communities among worst-hit by flooding

Bengaluru's upscale communities among worst-hit by flooding

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

Indian Predator review: This series is a great improvement over The Butcher of Delhi

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement