KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal R Khan, 52, was on Wednesday granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali in the derogatory tweets case. Khan was arrested in the case by the Malad police last week Monday. He is likely to walk out of the Thane jail Thursday, his lawyer Ashok Saraogi said while confirming the development.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested from the prison in a molestation case registered at the Versova police station for allegedly molesting an actor back in January 2019. He had allegedly promised her a lead role in a Hindi movie. A magistrate court in Andheri granted bail to Khan, also known as KRK, in the molestation case on Tuesday. The actress had approached the Versova police in June 2021 after which an FIR was registered against Khan.

KRK had left India for Dubai in March 2020. Back then, a Look out Circular was issued against him by the Malad police station for his derogatory tweets on Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii.

Last week, KRK was detained at the CSMI Airport when he returned from Dubai. A day later, he was placed under arrest by the Malad police and sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court in Borivali. A third case was registered against Khan at the Bandra police station in 2020 for alleged derogatory comments on actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, days before their death.