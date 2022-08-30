scorecardresearch
Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Kamaal R Khan has made it a habit to post provocative comments on Bollywood stars and cricketers. At times, he did not even spare those fighting terminal illnesses.

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has been a controversial figure on social media due to his crass comments on stars from the film industry and cricket.

Khan was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting derogatory tweets in 2020 on the movie Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar after a complaint was lodged with the Malad police.

KRK created his Twitter profile in 2010 and he routinely posts comments on the social media platform on Bollywood stars and cricketers. He has 5.1 million followers on Twitter.

In 2021, actor Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK who made corruption allegations against him. Following this, a sessions court in Mumbai restrained him from posting or publishing any defamatory content about Salman Khan. During this time, he also made controversial tweets regarding the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, blaming some people from the film industry for the actor’s untimely demise.

Apart from the Malad case, an FIR was registered against him in 2020 at the Bandra police station. According to the complaint, KRK posted derogatory comments on late actor Rishi Kapoor while he was being treated in a hospital. Similarly, he posted abusive tweets against another late actor Irfan Khan, who was also being treated.

In 2016, Ajay Devgn slammed KRK for bad-mouthing his film Shivaay. KRK has also said he got Rs 25 lakh from Karan Johar to tweet praises about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and then did a U-turn saying the filmmaker never paid him anything. The same year, he also tweeted a derogatory comment (now deleted) on actor Alia Bhatt’s dress and was criticised by her friend and actor Siddharth Malhotra “Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting !” tweeted Malhotra.

Recently, KRK posted controversial tweets about the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match saying, “Pakistan’s deadly bowler #ShaheenAfridi is not playing tomorrow match. Means BCCI team is going to win match #INDvsPAK!”

KRK was also in the news for controversial tweets about Anushka Sharma, blaming her for her husband Virat Kohli talking about his mental health. He also blamed the actor for India’s loss to New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup semifinal in 2019.

KRK first came to the limelight with his 2008 movie Deshdrohi, which dealt with the issue of the plight of North Indians being targeted in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government banned the movie citing law and order issues.

The matter went to the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, and both ruled in the favour of KRK. The movie, however, was a flop. He was chosen as a participant on Season 3 of Bigg Boss and his antics on the reality TV show made him popular among the masses.

In 2013, he made a YouTube channel and has so far uploaded 492 videos, which have garnered nearly 14 crore views. He has 11.1 lakh YouTube subscribers.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:13:55 pm
US Open 2022: Decoding Serena Williams’ winning look — embellished outfit, shoes that read ‘mama’, ‘queen’

