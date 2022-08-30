scorecardresearch
Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested for 2020 tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Actor Kamaal Khan was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport and will be presented before Borivali Court today, Mumbai Police told news agency ANI.

Actor Kamaal R Khan was arrested on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Actor Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posting derogatory tweets in 2020 against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and for comments on his YouTube channel, said the police.

Khan, who was arrested at the Mumbai airport, will be produced before a magistrate court in Borivali later in the day, according to officials.

Khan has been booked under sections 500 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation and promoting enmity between two groups for his comments on social media and under Section 67A of the IT Act for transmitting obscene content in electronic form.

The arrest came after a complaint filed by Rahul Kanal of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing. Kanal said, “Khan makes derogatory comments on social media and uses foul language. Such kind of behaviour is unacceptable in society. By arresting him, the Mumbai police have sent out a strong message against such people and no one would repeat this in future with any citizen.”

Kanal had lodged a complaint with the Bandra police following which another FIR was registered in May 2020 at the Bandra police station. As per the allegations, Kamaal R Khan posted derogatory comments on late actor Rishi Kapoor while he was being treated in a hospital. Similarly, he posted abusive tweets against actor Irrfan Khan while he was in the hospital.

Khan, who has also participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, has 5.1 million followers on Twitter and 1 million followers on YouTube. He is a film critic and is known for his controversial tweets on Bollywood stars.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:28:40 am
