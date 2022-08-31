After arrest, KRK rushed to hospital following complaints of chest pain

Bollywood actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night after he suffered chest pain following his arrest earlier in the day. KRK was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court for his derogatory tweets about actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, which were published in 2020.

The actor was taken to Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai last night, after which he was taken to Malad Police station. “He is presently in Thane jail,” confirmed Ravi Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station.

Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport on Monday night and was presented before the magistrate court in Borivali later in the day. Khan has been booked under sections 500 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation and promoting enmity between two groups for his comments on social media and under Section 67A of the IT Act for transmitting obscene content in electronic form.