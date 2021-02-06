Krishna Hegde joins Shiv Sena

The Sena is planning to expand its base in Vile Parle with the induction of the two leaders ahead of the BMC polls, for which Sena has already started preparing in mission mode.

Vice president of BJP’s Mumbai unit Krishna Hegde joined the Shiv Sena on Friday and was welcomed into the party by Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Hegde, former Congress legislator from Vile Parle, joined the BJP ahead of the BMC polls in 2017. Apart from Hegde, MNS’s Juilee Shende, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in 2019 from Vile Parle, also joined the Sena.

The Sena is planning to expand its base in Vile Parle with the induction of the two leaders ahead of the BMC polls, for which Sena has already started preparing in mission mode. Last week, Sameer Desai, former secretary of Mumbai BJP and nephew of late Congress leader Gurudas Kamat, joined the Sena. Desai’s wife Rajul, who is a BJP corporator, is likely to join the Sena soon. The BMC polls are due to be held early 2022.