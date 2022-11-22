Koshyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Shift Governor out of state: Shinde MLA

PRESSURE seems to be mounting on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with even the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad expressing his displeasure over his comments and demanding that Koshyari be shifted out of the state.

Gaikwad, who is an MLA from the Buldhana Assembly constituency, slammed the Governor on Monday, claiming that he has made similar disrespectful statements on the founder of the Maratha empire earlier too and also hinted that such statements, if repeated, could create a rift between the BJP and the Shinde faction as well, which are in an alliance in the state.

Activists from the Thackeray group raise slogans against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Thane. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Activists from the Thackeray group raise slogans against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Thane. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

While demanding that only a person from Maharashtra should hold the post of Governor, Gaikwad said, “My request to the central leadership of BJP is that a Governor who does not know the history of Maharashtra and what the state is should be sent somewhere else. He (Governor) should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared with any other person in the world,” Gaikwad said.

Koshyari on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days” and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about “icons” in the state, drawing criticism from the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

The Governor made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

Earlier, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA and Industries Minister Uday Samant had also stated that he and his party and the government do not approve what Koshyari said and that Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will speak to Koshyari on the issue.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will discuss the issue with the Governor. We respect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and consider him as our icon. Everyone should speak about him with respect. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the idol of the country,” he said. Samant also clarified that it is wrong to assume that what a person says on a personal level is the opinion of the government.