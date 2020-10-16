Koshyari has shown how a person holding Governor’s post should not behave: Sena

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uddhav Thackeray.(Express Archive)

Days after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking if he had “suddenly turned secular”, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday launched an attack on the former stating he has shown how a person sitting on the Governor’s post should not behave.

The editorial added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must recall Koshyari to maintain the prestige of the Raj Bhavan.

“Bhagat Singh Koshyari has shown how a person holding the post of Governor should not behave. Koshyari may have been a Sangh Pracharak or a BJP leader, but he seems to have conveniently forgotten that he is the governor of a progressive state like Maharashtra,” said the editorial.

It further said the BJP started an agitation to open the temples in the state but there was no reason for the Governor to participate in that political agitation.

Koshyari and Thackeray were engaged in a bitter war of words over the reopening of the places of worship in the state.

“For the last few months, the Raj Bhavan has been in disrepute on a daily basis. The Governor’s letter to the CM is irrational. The CM has hit out against it only once and that was enough…If the resonance of ringing the bells (referring to BJP’s ghantanaad agitation to reopen the places of worship) must have reached the ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, they must recall the Governor to save the prestige of the Raj Bhavan,” the editorial stated.

It further said the BJP should go to Delhi and meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister and decide on a national policy to reopen the places of worship across the country.

The editorial also slammed Koshyari, who is also holding the additional charge of Goa, for not writing a letter to Goa CM Pramod Sawant demanding reopening of places of worship.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd