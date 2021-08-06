Koshyari begins tour, does not inaugurate student hostels

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday appeared to step back a little more from a confrontation with the state government when he kept away from inaugurating student hostels in Nanded district on the first day of his three-day tour of Marathwada.

Earlier this week, the state Cabinet had expressed its “displeasure” at Koshyari’s plan to hold review meetings with district collectors in the region and also pointed out that the hostels that he was planning to inaugurate were already funnctioning, and that Raj Bhavan should have coordinated the programme with the state government. It had said that there had been no communication from Raj Bhavan regarding the programme.

On Wednesday, Raj Bhavan took its first step back by issuing a revised schedule that dropped “review meetings at the collector offices” from the programme and mentioned only “meetings” with district officials at circuit and rest houses in the Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani. No other changes were made to the programme.

Koshyari was in Nanded on Thursday, the first day of his three-day tour. He visited Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University as per schedule but did not inaugurate the girls and boys minority hostels. Sources from Raj Bhavan confirmed this but did not elaborate.

“The Constitution has given me the task of scheduled areas and of the three development boards. So, whenever I visit these districts, I call a few officials and have a discussion with them. The work happening here (in Nanded) is good and some of the work is such that it can be implemented in other areas,” Koshyari told mediapersons in Nanded.

He added that it is his duty to visit all universities as he is the Chancellor. “Due to Covid-19, I could not visit the universities. Since Covid-19 (cases are) reducing now, I am travelling.”

The Cabinet had asked Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to personally meet the Governor’s secretary and convey that this behaviour of operating as a second power centre is not proper and keeping with his role. The government had also taken objection to the inauguration of hostels saying that the Governor is doing this without coordinating or communicating his programmes to the state government.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday that the Governor seems to have dropped the plan of inaugurating two hostels after learning that they have been occupied for the last three years. “We never had any objection to his tour. Our only view was that he cannot interfere in government functioning. We will continue to raise issues if there is any interference in the government,” he added.