Koshyari asks Maharashtra govt to hold Speaker election in Budget session

In the first week of November, the Maharashtra cabinet recommended to Koshyari for approval 12 names as members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) through Governor quota. (File)

In a development that may escalate into another row between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the latter has written to the state legislature secretariat that the election to the post of Speaker should be held in the Budget Session of the Assembly.

Sources said the government would soon communicate to the Governor and also remind him about taking a decision on 12 vacant posts of the Upper House of the legislature.

In the first week of November, the Maharashtra cabinet recommended to Koshyari for approval 12 names as members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) through Governor quota. He has not taken any decision on it yet.

Read | Row erupts after Koshyari denied permission to use govt plane

The post of Assembly Speaker has fallen vacant following the resignation of Nana Patole, who has been given the responsibility of state Congress president.

Sources said the Governor’s letter came up for discussion in the state cabinet on Wednesday but the decision on fixing a date for the Speaker’s election was not taken. “The state cabinet will fix the date and convey it to the Governor. We will also remind the Governor about taking a decision before the Budget Session on 12 vacant posts to the Upper House of the legislature. Keeping the 12 posts vacant is depriving the candidates of their rights and is not as per norms,” Anil Parab, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, told The Indian Express.

The Budget Session will commence from March 1. The state legislature’s business advisory committee meeting is scheduled on Thursday. “The issue may not come up in tomorrow’s meeting as it is for the state cabinet to fix the date for the Speaker’s election. So, the date is likely to be fixed in the next cabinet and then it will be communicated to the Governor,” said a source.

Last week, there was a row over the MVA government’s denial of permission to Koshyari to use the state government aircraft for his travel to Mussoorie for a function. Koshyari had to take a commercial flight to travel to Mussoorie.