Koregaon Bhima violence : Teltumbde’s plea to quash FIR dismissed

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday dismissed Professor Anand Teltumbde’s petition seeking that an FIR lodged against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Koregaon Bhima violence on January 1 be quashed. The court, however, extended his protection from arrest for three weeks.

Advertising

A bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Sarang Kotwal said, “Considering the nature and magnitude of the conspiracy, the investigating agency is required to be given sufficient opportunity to unearth the evidence against the accused. We are satisfied that at this stage, there is sufficient material against the petitioner with the investigating agency and the allegations against him are not baseless.”

“The offence is serious. The conspiracy is deep rooted and has extremely serious repercussions. The investigating agency must be allowed to have sufficient opportunity to collect evidence,” the bench added.

The petition contested the prosecution’s claim of having recovered four letters from other accused in which references were made regarding Teltumbde. Senior Counsel Mihir Desai, representing Teltumbde, told the court that “none of these documents (letters) have been recovered from Teltumbde and none of them make out any triable case against him”.

Advertising

The police have claimed that one of the letters, addressed to Prakash (purportedly Delhi University professor G N Saibaba) and signed by ‘R’ (purported to be arrested accused Rona Wilson), dated December 23, 2017, refers to Teltumbde having taken responsibilities of organising fact-finding committees in Gadchiroli.

Earlier, Teltumbde’s counsel told the court that he never organised a fact-finding committee in Gadchiroli. Saying that Teltumbde has been residing in Goa since July 2016 and at IIT-Kharagpur for five years prior to that, Desai had said, “This obviously shows that Com Anand (alleged to be Teltumbde by police) referred to in this alleged letter is some other Com Anand.”

On these arguments, the prosecution submitted investigating documents to the court, which they said could not be disclosed to the petitioner and other accused at this stage. The bench observed, “…we are satisfied that the investigating agency has some material to establish the identity of the petitioner as Anand or Com Anand as referred to in the aforementioned documents forming part of the charge­sheet.”

The prosecution also argued that the accused were not only active members of CPI (Maoist) but also took active part in “executing the sinister design of destabilising society”.