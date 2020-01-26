Koregaon Bhima violence: Afraid of being exposed, Union govt transferred probe to NIA, says Pawar

Last month, Pawar had demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune police against activists in the Elgaar Parishad case. Last month, Pawar had demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune police against activists in the Elgaar Parishad case.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged the Centre transferred the investigation into the Koregaon Bhima violence case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to shield certain individuals, even as Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state was weighing legal options to challenge the move.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Friday handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA just a day after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra held a meeting to review the chargesheet filed against the accused. Nine rights activists and lawyers had been arrested by the Maharashtra police in 2018 for allegedly inciting people at a meeting of the Elgaar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police claimed the activists and lawyers incited people and this led to caste violence in Koregaon Bhima the next day.

“When the state government wanted to reinvestigate the case, what was the reason to transfer the case in such a hurry? This shows that there is substance in allegations that certain officials misused their powers to arrest innocent people. This (Central) government fears that it will be exposed and (so) the case has been transferred to hide this fact,” Pawar said. The NCP chief also said it was unfair to label people speaking against injustice as anti-nationals.

Last month, Pawar had demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune police against activists in the Elgaar Parishad case. He had also written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that the previous BJP government had conspired to frame the accused and said a review of the case was necessary because of the gross abuse of power by the state and the police.

State minister and NCP’s state unit chief Jayant Patil, meanwhile, said the Centre had “different motives” for bringing in the NIA to probe the matter, though he did not elaborate on what these motives were.

Calling the Centre’s move to transfer the case to the NIA “unconstitutional”, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Maha Vikash Aghadi government was considering legal options to challenge it. “The Central government without taking our permission has handed over the case to the NIA. This is unconstitutional. We are seeking legal opinion on how we can challenge this,” he said.

At Patrakar Club in Nagpur, Deshmukh also said, “It seems the Centre was afraid that some people close to party in power would be in trouble.”

Under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the jurisdiction of the agency extends to whole of India. The NIA is assigned cases by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pertaining to offences provided in the schedule of the Act, either on the basis of a report from the state government or suo motu.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who held the home portfolio when the incident took place, has termed the decision to hand over the probe to NIA as “appropriate”. “A vast network of urban naxal is present in several states across India. Therefore, those questioning the role of the central agency are not correct. Moreover, there is nothing to suggest that the central agency was violating the laws or working against the framework within its jurisdiction. The NIA has every right to probe issues of national significance,” Fadnavis said.

Urging the Congress, NCP and Sena leaders to stop their “double-standard” policy, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said, “The entire society should unite and stand in solidarity against those working against the nation and people.”

