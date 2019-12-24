Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission summons Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote

Milind Ekbote. (Source: File photo) Milind Ekbote. (Source: File photo)

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has issued summons to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, asking him to be present before the panel on January 9 and 10. Advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the commission, confirmed that summons has been issued to Ekbote, asking him to depose before the commission in Mumbai.

Following a complaint filed by Dalit activist Anita Savale, Ekbote and another Hindutva leader, Sambhaji Bhide, were booked by Pune Rural Police for allegedly instigating violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018.

While Bhide, the chief of Shri Shivpratisthan Hindusthan, was never arrested by police due to “lack of evidence”, Ekbote, leader of the Samasta Hindu Aghadi, was arrested in March last year after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was released on bail about a month later.

The two-member inquiry commission, headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel, is trying to establish the sequence of events that led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima, in which one person was killed and several injured.

The commission has also summoned Dalit leader and former MP Jogendra Kawade, IPS officer Lakhmi Gautam and Elgaar Parishad organiser Harshali Potdar. Potdar has been booked by Pune City Police in the Elgaar Parishad case.

