Koregaon Bhima case: Sharad Pawar questioned on Elgaar Parishad

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar was questioned by lawyers about Elgaar Parishad, the conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 ahead of the 200th commemoration of the battle of Koregaon Bhima, during the cross examination before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.

A number of activists from different parts of the country were arrested for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist in the Elgaar Parishad case, initially probed by the Pune city police and later taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police have claimed that “provocative speeches” made at Elgaar Parishad and previous campaigns for the event were among the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

Advocate B G Bansode questioned Pawar about his recommendation to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the role of Pune city police in the investigation of the Elgaar Parishad case.

Pawar replied, “The incident of Koregaon Bhima and the Elgaar Parishad are two different and separate issues. I am also aware that an eminent Judge, late Hon’ble Justice P. B. Sawant, Former Judge of Supreme Court of India, was to preside over the Elgaar Parishad…The speeches in Elgaar Parishad may have been an outcry against oppression and atrocities committed against weaker sections which does not amount to committing any offence under law.”

Advocate Pradeep Gawade, representing witness Sagar Shinde, asked Pawar whether he was aware that the Kabir Kala Manch, an alleged frontal organisation of the CPI-Maoist, was one of the organisers of Elgaar Parishad. “I do not know,” said Pawar.

Gawade then asked Pawar about an Elgaar Parishad organiser, Kiran Shinde, who was allegedly instrumental in displaying the “objectionable” board at Vadu Budhruk village, 4 kms from Koregaon Bhima (on December 28, 2017) causing tension that is suspected to be a factor that instigated the violence. Pawar said he was not aware of it.

Pawar was also cross examined by advocate Mangesh Deshmukh, representing the Vadhu Budruk gram panchayat.