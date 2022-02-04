Korean technology to be used to monitor Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

The Republic Of Korea will be sharing its technology with India to monitor and manage the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, set to be the country’s longest expressway. This will be the first time in the country that an intelligent transportation system (ITS) will be implemented on an expressway for the safety of motorists and to prevent accidents, said officials.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is the nodal agency to execute the eight-lane expressway, set to be the fastest in the country with a speed of 150 km per hour, at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore.

Officials said that the funds for the system are being provided through a tied loan from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Republic of Korea.

“The loan is being processed through the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India and the deal has been already finalised with the Korean government. Soon the agreement regarding the same will be signed between the two countries,” said a senior MSRDC official.

The official further added that Korean consultants and system Integrators have already visited the expressway for a survey and will be installing the most modern traffic management systems. The technology will be initially operated by the Korean company for two years, before transferring it to the MSRDC.

“Vehicle detection, traffic violation control and surveillance, video incident detection, visual messaging service, drone-based surveillance of the route, lane control systems, tunnel management system, weigh in motion, speed and lane enforcement are some of the systems that comprise the transportation system,” said an MSRDC official.

The officials believe that once the technology is installed on the expressway, it will benefit all the other expressways being constructed and operated in Maharashtra as well as other states.

The official said a tunnel traffic management centre will be set up for tunnels that will automatically close the entrance in case of a serious accident. Vehicles approaching the tunnel will be informed that the tunnel has been closed by an automated system while they are at a distance.

“The centralised system will be able to monitor the traffic on the highways through CCTV and get a real-time update of the vehicular traffic, its speed, accidents and weather in one place with the help of technology and will help prevent accidents. Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on the highway, the official said.” said an official.

The system will also be used for electronic toll fee collection. It will be managed and monitored at traffic control centres at every 100 km along the expressway.

The ITMS will consist of toll collection systems (TCS), integrated traffic management systems (ITMS) and optical fibre cable (OFC) network.

The toll collection systems at the expressway will be configured as a closed system and all toll lanes will be FASTag-compliant.

The official said that commuters need not stop for toll payment while travelling on the expressway as the toll plazas are located on the exit/entry ramps and there will be only two toll plazas on the main carriageway, which will be at Waifal in Nagpur district and Nimbvali in Thane district.