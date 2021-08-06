Kopri police gets transit remand of two builders accused of extortion

The FIR at Kopri police station in Thane was registered on the complaint of Agarwal's nephew Sharad Agarwal.

A magistrate court on Thursday remanded to judicial custody Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain, two builders accused of extortion by another real estate businessman. Subsequently, Kopri police station in Thane – where a second FIR has been registered against the duo following a complaint filed by the businessman’s nephew – were given transit remand of the men.

The two builders were arrested by Marine Drive police for allegedly conspiring with former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and five other police officers to extort money from real estate businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal in Mira-Bhayandar.

The FIR at Kopri police station in Thane was registered on the complaint of Agarwal’s nephew Sharad Agarwal. In his statement to the police, Sharad Agarwal had alleged that he was threatened at Singh’s official bungalow when he was the Thane Police commissioner to pay up or he would be implicated in the case.

The Marine Drive police had arrested Punamia and Jain on July 22. The court had granted police custody of the two accused for 14 days and they were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

After the court remanded them in judicial custody, Shekhar Jagtap, a special public prosecutor appointed by the state government, moved an application asking for their remand in the second case registered at Kopri police station.

However, lawyer Subhash Jha, representing Punamia, opposed the plea saying that his client has health issues and was suffering from severe back pain.

The court directed the police to take Punamia to JJ hospital for medical examination, following which he will taken to jail and a production warrant will be issued. The two men will be taken in custody by the Thane Police, which will produce them in a local court on Friday.