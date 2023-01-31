scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Konkan records highest turnout at 91.02%, Nashik lowest at 49.28%

Polling for the Konkan division teachers’ constituency on Monday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council went to polls on Monday. Polling for two graduate constituencies Amravati and Nashik and three teachers constituencies Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan division was held. Nashik recorded the lowest polling at 49.28% while the highest polling of 91.02% was recorded at Konkan.

In Amravati, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting MLC and former minister Ranjit Patil is the candidate. The Congress candidate is Dheeraj Lingade. According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, the constituency recorded 49.67% polling.

The contest in Nagpur is between BJP’s sitting MLC Nago Ganor versus Congress’ Sudhakar Adbale. It recorded 86.23% polling. At Aurangabad, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Vikram Kale is sitting MLC, who is in direct contest against BJP’s Kiran Patil. The BJP has former Congress leader Patil as its official candidate in Aurangabad. The seat recorded 86% polling.

The highlight of the polls is Nashik Graduate where Congress rebel turned independent Satyajeet Tambe is contesting against BJP rebel turned independent Shubhangi Patil. The seat, however, witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 49.28%.

Tambe’s candidature, despite Congress giving ticket to his father and sitting MLC Sudhir Tambe, has led to both father-son being suspended from the party. In Konkan teachers’ constituency, Peasant and Worker Party (PWP) sitting MLC Balaram Patil is contesting against BJP’s Dyaneshwar Mhatre. The seat recorded highest voting percentage at 91.02%. The counting for the five seats will be held on February 2.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:23 IST
