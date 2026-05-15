Farmers, Opposition leaders detained during march to Maharashtra CM’s residence

Konkan mango and cashew farmers held a major protest on May 15, 2026, in Mumbai to protest against inadequate compensation for extensive crop losses caused by erratic weather. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A massive protest march led by mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region towards ‘Varsha’, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was stopped by police in South Mumbai on Friday, with several Opposition leaders and activists detained at Nariman Point.

The protest, organised under the leadership of Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti and Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, began from Girgaon Chowpatty and sought higher compensation for crop losses caused by unseasonal rain and hailstorms in the Konkan region.

Thousands of farmers cultivating mangoes and cashew took to the streets, alleging that the state government had failed to provide adequate financial relief despite repeated crop damage over the past several months.