Konkan coast set to witness nuclear projects as state govt inks MoUs

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 23, 2026 03:53 PM IST
The state government on Tuesday signed MoU with Adani Power Limited, which will invest Rs 1,50,000 crore in the state, generating 6,000 MW of power and is expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. (File/ Representational)
Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan may witness several nuclear power projects totalling 20,400 MW, based on the MoUs signed by the state government with power companies in the country.
The state government on Tuesday signed MoU with Adani Power Limited, which will invest Rs 1,50,000 crore in the state, generating 6,000 MW of power and is expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.
According to senior officials from the state’s Power Department, the company is considering setting up a nuclear power plant at Barsu in Ratnagiri district.
Barsu was a chosen place to set up a petrochemical refinery, but the project was stalled following opposition from the locals.
As per another MoU, Reliance Industries will invest Rs 200,000 crore to generate 7,200 MW of power and may provide over 1,00,000 jobs. The company is considering Purnagadh in Ratnagiri district as a location to set up the power plant.
Similarly, NTPC Limited will invest Rs 1,00,000 crore, with an expected generation of 7,200 MW of power, creating 5,000 jobs.
The company is interested in setting up its power plant at Devgadh in Sindhudurg district.
Apart from these MoU, another was signed with Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited (Bajaj Group) which may invest Rs 2,00,000 crore in the state, generating 5,000 MW of power and creating 3,000 jobs. The company has not given its preferred location as of now.
“All these locations are tentative ones and have not been finalised. There could be a change in the plan as we proceed further. The companies have merely hinted at the locations they are interested in building their power plants,” said a senior official from the Power department.
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He said that these developers may go in for the installation of small modular reactors (SMRs) or Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, Light Water Reactors and Fast Breeder Reactors depending on the detailed project reports by the developers after carrying out due diligence and ground-level surveys to zero in on the project sites. The official added that the SHANTI Act opens up the domestic nuclear sector to private Indian entities and global partnerships.
“It establishes clear rules for foreign direct investment (FDI) and seeks to adjust the supplier liability framework to attract international technology providers,” he said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal to make India an energy-abundant nation and achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Maharashtra is making every possible effort to fulfill this objective,” said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was present during the signing of the MoUs.
The Chief Minister also urged the companies to take swift action to bring these MoUs into actual implementation.
Minister of Renewable Energy Atul Save said that “Maharashtra joins the Center’s ambitious target of nuclear capacity addition of 1,00,000 MW with the proposed development of projects with generation capacity of 25,400 MW. The government will provide the necessary help to the developers.”
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More