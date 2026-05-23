Konkan coast set to witness nuclear projects as state govt inks MoUs

The state government on Tuesday signed MoU with Adani Power Limited, which will invest Rs 1,50,000 crore in the state, generating 6,000 MW of power and is expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. (File/ Representational)

Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan may witness several nuclear power projects totalling 20,400 MW, based on the MoUs signed by the state government with power companies in the country.

The state government on Tuesday signed MoU with Adani Power Limited, which will invest Rs 1,50,000 crore in the state, generating 6,000 MW of power and is expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

According to senior officials from the state’s Power Department, the company is considering setting up a nuclear power plant at Barsu in Ratnagiri district.

Barsu was a chosen place to set up a petrochemical refinery, but the project was stalled following opposition from the locals.

As per another MoU, Reliance Industries will invest Rs 200,000 crore to generate 7,200 MW of power and may provide over 1,00,000 jobs. The company is considering Purnagadh in Ratnagiri district as a location to set up the power plant.