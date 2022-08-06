Kolhe murder: 2 accused in NIA custody till Aug 12

A special court on Friday sent two men booked for the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati to the custody of the NIA till August 12.

The NIA has alleged that Abdul Arbaaz and Mushfique Ahmed, both residents of Amravati, had played a role in the conspiracy to murder Kolhe on June 21 and in harbouring other co-accused after the incident. Seven others were arrested earlier for the alleged murder and have been booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), with the NIA stating that the case was not just an incident of murder but a “terror act”.

Kolhe was murdered while he was on his way home after closing his shop. The Maharashtra Police initially investigating the case had said that he was killed allegedly for his social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial comments against the Prophet in a TV debate.

On Friday, the NIA claimed that Ahmed had helped in harbouring one of the main accused, Irfan Khan, after the murder. Khan had also called Ahmed after the murder, the NIA alleged, claiming that it showed that he was part of the conspiracy.

Lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan, representing Arbaaz and Ahmed, said that at the most, their role is limited to harbouring an accused.

The NIA opposed this contention stating that as per Section 19 of the UAPA, the accused arrested earlier this week had “harboured a terrorist”. The NIA also claimed that the two went out for dinner after the alleged murder.