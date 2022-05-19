Kolhapur village vow against regressive practice earns praise from state govt

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 19, 2022 3:16:55 am
Updated: May 19, 2022 3:16:55 am
The state’s rural development department issued a government resolution (GR) on Wednesday, hailing the resolution passed by Herwad village in Kolhapur district against regressive practices pertaining to widows. Various gram panchayats and zilla parishads have been told to implement the same across the state. The department feels the gram panchayat’s decision was “unique and progressive”.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd