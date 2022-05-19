Kolhapur village vow against regressive practice earns praise from state govt

Various gram panchayats and zilla parishads have been told to implement the same across the state.(File)

The state’s rural development department issued a government resolution (GR) on Wednesday, hailing the resolution passed by Herwad village in Kolhapur district against regressive practices pertaining to widows. Various gram panchayats and zilla parishads have been told to implement the same across the state. The department feels the gram panchayat’s decision was “unique and progressive”.