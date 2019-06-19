Knowledge of Gondi, Madia languages must for police recruits in Gadchiroli

FOR THE first time, the state police has made the knowledge of Madia and Gondi languages compulsory for recruitment in the Gadchiroli district. For the delayed police recruitment drive, slated to take place across the state from next month, applicants will have to clear a paper in the two languages before the physical examination.

This move was prompted by the desire for better policing and maintaining a close network with local residents from the area that experiences Maoist insurgency.

On May 1, 15 Quick Response Team jawans were killed in a Maoist attack. A senior officer from the state police said, “In the recruitment drive next month, those applying to be inducted into Gadchiroli police will have to know Madia and Gondi. This is to ensure that we have more local residents in the force. This will help with better policing if they know local tongue.”

The officer, however, denied that the move was prompted after the attack on May 1 attack, and said the idea was being considered for a while now and had received government approval earlier this year.

The Gadchiroli district, located on the southeastern corner of the state, has more than 35 per cent tribal population.