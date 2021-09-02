Knife attack: Fearing action from authorities & political backlash, Thane vendors stay off streets

Two days after Kalpita Pimple, the ward officer of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and her bodyguard were attacked by a vegetable vendor, Amarjeet Singh Yadav, during an anti-encroachment drive in Kasarvadavali in Thane, many vendors chose to keep their businesses shut fearing action by the civic body as well as the wrath of parties like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which has threatened to take action against illegal vendors.

On Wednesday, Jay Govind, 23, was the lone vegetable vendor seen in Shastri Nagar in Thane West — an area which usually witnesses at least a dozen hawkers. He said that a lot of people had stayed away over the last two days fearing action by the TMC and assault by MNS activists.

“What happened on Monday is not justified. Because of him, we all are going to suffer and face the wrath of authorities as well as local politicians and the public,” Govind said. He said that while many of the vendors were doing business illegally, officials destroying the seized vegetables was what made the vendors angry.

In many parts of Thane, including areas like Vasant Vihar, the number of vendors was far less than usual on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, MNS Supremo Raj Thackeray met Pimple to check on her health.

Pimple and her security guard Somnath Palve were grievously injured on Monday after Yadav attacked them with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. While Pimple lost two fingers, Palve had lost one finger.