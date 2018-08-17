Kirti Vyas murder case: Court rejects bail petition of accused

Sahjwani (42) and Siddhesh Tamhankar (28) were arrested in May this year, nearly two months after Vyas went missing on March 16. Sahjwani (42) and Siddhesh Tamhankar (28) were arrested in May this year, nearly two months after Vyas went missing on March 16.

A SESSIONS court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Khushi Sahjwani, the B-Blunt salon employee arrested for the alleged murder of her colleague, Kirti Vyas.

Sahjwani (42) and Siddhesh Tamhankar (28) were arrested in May this year, nearly two months after Vyas went missing on March 16. The duo had claimed that they had met Vyas near her house and offered her lift till office, but Vyas got down at Grant Road railway station.

Sahjwani had sought bail claiming that the DNA report submitted by the police had irregularities. The police claimed to have found in Sahjwani’s car a drop of blood that matched with the DNA of Vyas’ parents. Sahjwani also relied on a statement made by Vyas’ family members who had said that they had seen someone who looked like Vyas at the railway station on March 16.

Opposing the bail plea, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare submitted that though the body has not been found, there is circumstantial evidence that shows Sahjwani’s involvement, including the call records and CCTV footage of the day when Vyas went missing.

The police also claimed that Tamhankar had strangulated Vyas in Sahjwani’s car and that her body was disposed of later that night in a creek off Wadala. The body is yet to be found.

