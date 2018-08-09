Kirti Vyas ‘murder’: Accused files bail petition

While Vyas had gone missing on March 16 when she left for Grant Road station from her residence to take a train to work, the police claim the accused offered her a lift near her house and killed her. The arguments will continue on Thursday. (Representational Image) While Vyas had gone missing on March 16 when she left for Grant Road station from her residence to take a train to work, the police claim the accused offered her a lift near her house and killed her. The arguments will continue on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Citing irregularities in the DNA report submitted by the police in the alleged murder of Kirti Vyas, accused Khushi Sahjwani, employee of B-Blunt salon, has filed an application for bail.

The sessions court began hearing arguments on the bail plea Wednesday. The Mumbai police had filed a chargesheet, naming Sahjwani (42) and Siddhesh Tamhankar (28) as accused for allegedly killing Vyas on March 16.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing Sahjwani, submitted before the court that the DNA report submitted by the police had irregularities. The police claimed to have found in Sahjwani’s car a drop of blood that matched with the DNA of Vyas’ parents. He also relied on statement made by Vyas’ family members, who had said they had seen someone who looked like Vyas, travel till Dadar on the train.

While Vyas had gone missing on March 16 when she left for Grant Road station from her residence to take a train to work, the police claim the accused offered her a lift near her house and killed her. The arguments will continue on Thursday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App