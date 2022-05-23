Kirit Somaiya’s wife files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Sanjay Raut in Bombay HC

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife, Medha, has filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the Bombay High Court, seeking damages of Rs 100 crore.

Medha, who is a professor of organic chemistry, has sought an unconditional apology and a permanent injunction against Raut, restraining him from publishing, circulating or printing material defamatory to her, in the future.

Her plea before the court states on April 12, she came across an article in Sena’s mouthpiece, newspaper ‘Saamna’ accusing the Somaiyas of a “toilet scam” in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. She said that the allegations in the article and other media after the publishing of the story in ‘Saamna’ are without proof and with an intention to malign her reputation.

“The applicant is a doctorate and carries a high reputation in society and in her profession. The said defamatory material has hurt her by lowering her standard in society and in the eyes of the general public, well-wishers, etc,” the suit states. She has further said that she is entitled to recover damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore to be deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Medha had sent a notice to Raut last month and also approached the Mulund police, seeking criminal action.