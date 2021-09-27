Kirit Somaiya to visit Kolhapur district today to lodge complaint against Hassan Mushriff

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would not backtrack from his earlier announcement of touring Kolhapur on September 27 and 28, and from filing a complaint against rural development minister Hassan Mushriff.

Last week, Somaiya was detained in his Mumbai house and later in Karad district by police. He was not allowed to travel to Kolhapur. Kolhapur district collector Rahul Rekhawar had issued an order banning his entry into the district citing the issue of law and order.

The BJP leader said, “I will file a complaint against Mushriff for committing fraud in two sugar mills – Sar Senapati Sugar Factory and Appasaheb Nalawade Gadhinglaj Sugar Factory. The complaint will be filed with the Murud police station in Kagal constituency of Kolhapur district.”

Senior NCP minister Mushriff represents the Kagal assembly constituency.

NCP workers had warned Somaiya against visiting sugar factories in the district.

The Murud Kagal Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution demanding that Somaiya be disallowed from entering Kolhapur.

A defiant Somaiya on Monday dared the state government to stop him from visiting Kolhapur.

“After taking the blessings of my mother at my Nilam Nagar residence in Mulund, I will visit the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar. At 3 pm, I will start my Kolhapur yatra from the famous Mahalaxmi temple.”

Earlier, Mushriff had urged his supporters to remain calm and not indulge in any act of violence. The minister had added, “The corruption charges levelled against me by Somaiya were part of BJP’s vindictive politics. They want to defame me and my party.”