BJP’s Kirit Somaiya alleges irregularities in leasing of Mumbai sports complexes

Kirit Somaiya said he has written to current Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde seeking cancellation of the agreement. (File photo)

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday accused former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar of irregularities in the leasing of two civic-run sports complexes, alleging that public facilities meant to promote sports and cultural activities were handed over to private contractors and are now being used for wedding functions and commercial events.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning, Somaiya alleged that the Kalidas sports complex in Mulund and the Shahaji Raje Bhosale sports complex in Andheri had effectively been ‘mortgaged’ to private agencies during the Shiv Sena (UBT) regime.

According to Somaiya, Pednekar, in her capacity as ex-officio chairperson of the Brihanmumbai Kreeda and Lalitkala Prathisthan, approved a 15-year lease agreement in 2021 for the Kalidas facility. He claimed that the sprawling 20-acre property, spread over nearly nine lakh square feet, had been leased till 2035.