BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained ahead of Kolhapur visit

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad railway station in Maharashtra’s Satara district early on Monday and taken to the Circuit House there. He was on his way to Kolhapur where district authorities have barred his entry citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.

Informing about the situation, Somaiya wrote on Twitter, “Police stopped me at Karad under Prohibitory order. 9 am press conference at Karad Circuit House. I will expose 1 more scam of Hassan Mushrif.”

A few days back, Somaiya had accused Mushrif, the minister for rural development and MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding “benami” entities in the name of his kin. The allegations were, however, dismissed by the latter.

Somaiya displayed an order, dated September 19, issued by Kolhapur Collector Rahul Rekhawar that stated that he had been prohibited from entering the district under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code “in view of the threat to his life and possibility of the law-and-order situation due to his visit”.

The order added that the police would be occupied with Ganpati immersions and it would not be possible to provide security to Somaiya.

Senior inspector Sunil Kamble of Navghar police station in Mumbai also issued a notice to Somaiya asking him to follow the order of the Kolhapur administration. Somaiya’s Mulund residence falls within the jurisdiction of Navghar police station.

Somaiya, in a tweet, had called this development the “dadagiri” of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil called the move “dictatorial” and said the Thackeray government would not be able to stifle Somaiya’s voice. He said the BJP and Somaiya would take these corruption cases to their logical end. Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was trying to suppress the voice of Somaiya, who was exposing the “corrupt” ministers.

(With inputs from PTI)