scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Kirit Somaiya files police complaint against Mushrif in Kolhapur

“I filed a complaint of cheating against Mushrif. He has invested funds routed through shell companies in sugar mills,” Somaiya told mediapersons.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 29, 2021 2:40:17 am
Asked why he did not file the complaint in Mumbai, Somaiya said, “The sugar mills are based in Kolhapur. The complaint was lodged in the police station under whose jurisdiction the properties fall." (File)

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed a complaint of cheating against Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif at Murud police station in Kolhapur’s Kagal — the constituency of the NCP leader.

“I filed a complaint of cheating against Mushrif. He has invested funds routed through shell companies in sugar mills,” Somaiya told mediapersons.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Asked why he did not file the complaint in Mumbai, Somaiya said, “The sugar mills are based in Kolhapur. The complaint was lodged in the police station under whose jurisdiction the properties fall.”

Click here for more

NCP, meanwhile, dismissed the development as a “political stunt”. Minister Nawab Malik said, “Their strategy is to just malign our ministers’ and party’s image in public. But it will boomerang.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement