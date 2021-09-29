Kirit Somaiya files police complaint against Mushrif in Kolhapur

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed a complaint of cheating against Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif at Murud police station in Kolhapur’s Kagal — the constituency of the NCP leader.

“I filed a complaint of cheating against Mushrif. He has invested funds routed through shell companies in sugar mills,” Somaiya told mediapersons.

Asked why he did not file the complaint in Mumbai, Somaiya said, “The sugar mills are based in Kolhapur. The complaint was lodged in the police station under whose jurisdiction the properties fall.”

NCP, meanwhile, dismissed the development as a “political stunt”. Minister Nawab Malik said, “Their strategy is to just malign our ministers’ and party’s image in public. But it will boomerang.”