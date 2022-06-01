Kiran Gosavi clicked selfie to show friends, pal called him to hear Aryan Khan’s voice: NCB

The viral selfie of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, which had first led to allegations of irregularity in the probe conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case, was taken by NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to “show his friends”.

Gosavi, who was named as an independent panch witness by the NCB during the search and seizure of the accused, including Aryan, has also told the NCB special investigation team (SIT) in a statement that his friend, “who just wanted to hear Aryan Khan’s voice”, had called him when he was with Aryan.

Aryan and five others were dropped as accused in the chargesheet filed by the SIT last week. Gosavi’s statement is part of the chargesheet submitted to the court.

After the NCB checked the guests arriving at the international cruise terminal in Mumbai to board the ship on October 2, last year, some, including Aryan, were detained and brought to the agency’s office.

While he was in detention, a selfie of Aryan with Gosavi had gone viral. Two videos, including one where Gosavi is seen holding a phone and Aryan speaking into it, was also circulated hours after his detention.

In his statement to the SIT, Gosavi said, “I do not want to say anything on this because I have already been crucified because of his video everywhere. It was just a normal call from my friend who just wanted to hear Aryan Khan’s voice.”

The SIT recorded his statement last month at Yerwada Central jail in Pune, where he was lodged in connection with cases filed against him by the state police. Gosavi was asked 36 questions, including why he had taken a selfie with Aryan.

“I want to say that Aryan Khan was searched but no drug was found on him. However, drug chats were found in his phone. I thought Aryan Khan, being a celebrity, and no drug was found from him… he was made to sit separately to avoid crowd gathering around him. I took one selfie with him to show it to my friends,” Gosavi told the SIT.

Hours after the detention of Aryan and others, the selfie began doing the rounds on social media. Initially, questions were raised on whether the person in the photograph was an NCB officer. The central agency denied this, saying Gosavi was an independent “panch” witness.