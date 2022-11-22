Kin of border dispute ‘martyrs’ to get pension, like freedom fighters: CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that the kin of “martyrs” in the struggle over border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka will be given pension like freedom fighters.

“We have decided to extend the benefits of the CM relief fund to the residents of the border area. We are also planning to extend Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya scheme benefits to the people in this area. In addition, kin of those martyred during the border dispute will be paid pension along the line of freedom fighters,” said Shinde in a high-power committee meeting on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, whose BJP is in power in Karnataka, said the issue will be resolved in a democratic manner. “We all stand with the residents of the border area. All political parties stand together….”

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, have been appointed to coordinate the process as the matter is in Supreme Court.

Shinde said they will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on this issue.

In November 1956, after the division of states on the basis of language, Belgaum, Dharwad, Bijapur and Karwar from the then Bombay state were joined with then Mysore state. Maharashtra staked claim on 865 villages. The Centre-appointed Mahajan commission recommended 264 out of 865 villages to Maharashtra. The state approached the apex court Court in 2004 and the matter is still pending.