14 dead in two separate accidents in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Bhandara

The Bhandara accident took place near Pimpalgaon Sadak in Lakhni taluka, near the Motghare petrol pump and a roadside dhaba (File photo)

At least 14 people were killed and nine injured in two separate road accidents in Nanded and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, with both crashes involving heavy vehicles.

In Nanded, six people were killed and five injured after a Tata Magic passenger vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Sitakhandi Ghat on the Nanded-Bhokar road. The injured were taken to hospitals in Bhokar and Nanded.

In Bhandara, eight people, including three children, were killed and four seriously injured after a pickup vehicle carrying workers collided with a truck on the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway near Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka.

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The accident took place near Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka on Lakhni Sakoli Highway, near the Motghare petrol pump and a roadside dhaba. According to preliminary information, the pickup van was carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh who were travelling towards Nagpur.