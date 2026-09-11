14 dead in two separate accidents in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Bhandara

Officials said the driver of the pickup van may have dozed off, following which the vehicle rammed into the rear of the truck in Bhandara

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
2 min readSep 11, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Maharashtra road accidentThe Bhandara accident took place near Pimpalgaon Sadak in Lakhni taluka, near the Motghare petrol pump and a roadside dhaba (File photo)
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At least 14 people were killed and nine injured in two separate road accidents in Nanded and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, with both crashes involving heavy vehicles.

In Nanded, six people were killed and five injured after a Tata Magic passenger vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Sitakhandi Ghat on the Nanded-Bhokar road. The injured were taken to hospitals in Bhokar and Nanded.

In Bhandara, eight people, including three children, were killed and four seriously injured after a pickup vehicle carrying workers collided with a truck on the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway near Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka.

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The accident took place near Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka on Lakhni Sakoli Highway, near the Motghare petrol pump and a roadside dhaba. According to preliminary information, the pickup van was carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh who were travelling towards Nagpur.

District Disaster Management Officials said the driver of the pickup van may have dozed off, following which the vehicle rammed into the rear of the truck. The impact was so severe that the pickup van had to be separated from the truck with the help of a JCB.

Eight occupants of the pickup van died on the spot. While four patients have been referred to Government Medical College in Nagpur, one patient has been admitted to a hospital in Bhandara, and three more are being referred to Nagpur, officials said.

Residents, police personnel, and emergency responders rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The bodies were removed from the mangled vehicle, and further procedures are underway.

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The highway police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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