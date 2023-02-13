12-year-old killed in fire reported in Mumbai’s Malad area

A 12-year-old boy was killed Monday in a fire reported in a slum at Kurar village in Mumbai’s Malad (East).

The deceased has been identified as Prem Tukaram Bore, according to officials.

Officials said Bore was trapped in one of the slums and had inhaled smoke caused due to the flames. Bore was taken to the local Shatabdi Hospital for treatment after he was rescued but was declared dead by doctors there.

The incident was reported at 11.15 on Monday morning, following which eight fire engines and four jumbo tankers were pressed into operation.

Fire officials added the blaze, which according to preliminary information was confined to 100 hutments and shanties, has been brought under control and a cooling operation is underway.