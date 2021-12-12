Kidnapping case registered in missing case of MBBS student

The Bandra police Friday last week registered a FIR for kidnapping against unidentified persons in the missing case of a 22-year-old MBBS student from Boisar whose last mobile location was at Bandstand in Bandra (west) on November 29, the day she went missing. The Indian Express had reported her missing complaint back then and that the Boisar police had formed special teams to find her.

The woman identified as Swadichchha Sane was a MBBS student from the government-run—Grant Medical College (GMC). She left her home in Boisar to give an internal preliminary examination in the morning but never reached the college. A missing police complaint was registered at Boisar police station back then.

“She always wanted to be a doctor and studied with dedication to get admission in JJ hospital. On Monday morning, while leaving she told me that she would be back on Tuesday evening after giving the last exam but now, I don’t know about her whereabouts,” said her father— Manish Sane, who is a writer.