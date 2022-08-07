scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Kidnapped Mumbai girl reunited with kin after 9 years: As locals, media swarm to take a look, family takes her to unknown location

On Saturday, recounting the day of her kidnapping, the girl  said the incident took place when her brother, who was walking ahead of her, had entered the school.

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
August 7, 2022 3:07:32 am
Mumbai missing girls case, Missing girl traced, Mumbai missing girls, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News, Girl No. 166The girl with her mother in Mumbai. Mohamed Thaver

On Saturday, the Gilbert Hill residence of the 16-year-old girl who was reunited with her family after nine years, was swarming with activity as mediapersons, local residents and relatives made a beeline to the Karnataka Milan Welfare society to catch a glimpse of “Girl no. 166”.

Such was the crowd that the girl’s family had whisked her away to an unknown location fearing that she may be harmed or injured. Her paternal uncle told The Sunday Express, “There was so much crowd that our lawyer told us to ensure that she was protected. We then moved her away to another location and will produce her whenever the police want to talk to her.” This was a day after the girl, just seven when she went missing on January 22, 2013, was reunited with her family. The 16-year-old was found living 500 m from her home in Andheri (West). Harry Joseph D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza had reportedly kidnapped her as they were desperate for a child. While Harry has been arrested, Soni has been called for questioning.

More from Mumbai
Also Read |Girl No.166: Will this retired cop ever stop looking for Pooja?

On Saturday, recounting the day of her kidnapping, the girl  said the incident took place when her brother, who was walking ahead of her, had entered the school. “I was lured by (Harry) D’Souza on the pretext of getting an ice-cream. While he did buy me an ice-cream, he took me to Haji Malang in Kalyan. I kept crying, so he threatened to throw me off the hill. Initially they were good to me, but after they had a daughter in 2015, they would beat me up with a belt, rolling pin etc,” the girl said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:07:32 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement