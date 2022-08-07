Kidnapped Mumbai girl reunited with kin after 9 years: As locals, media swarm to take a look, family takes her to unknown location

August 7, 2022 3:07:32 am
On Saturday, the Gilbert Hill residence of the 16-year-old girl who was reunited with her family after nine years, was swarming with activity as mediapersons, local residents and relatives made a beeline to the Karnataka Milan Welfare society to catch a glimpse of “Girl no. 166”.
Such was the crowd that the girl’s family had whisked her away to an unknown location fearing that she may be harmed or injured. Her paternal uncle told The Sunday Express, “There was so much crowd that our lawyer told us to ensure that she was protected. We then moved her away to another location and will produce her whenever the police want to talk to her.” This was a day after the girl, just seven when she went missing on January 22, 2013, was reunited with her family. The 16-year-old was found living 500 m from her home in Andheri (West). Harry Joseph D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza had reportedly kidnapped her as they were desperate for a child. While Harry has been arrested, Soni has been called for questioning.
On Saturday, recounting the day of her kidnapping, the girl said the incident took place when her brother, who was walking ahead of her, had entered the school. “I was lured by (Harry) D’Souza on the pretext of getting an ice-cream. While he did buy me an ice-cream, he took me to Haji Malang in Kalyan. I kept crying, so he threatened to throw me off the hill. Initially they were good to me, but after they had a daughter in 2015, they would beat me up with a belt, rolling pin etc,” the girl said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges
Liquor wars: Govt trains guns on former L-G, Sisodia says he changed stance on vends
BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’
Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease cases up, parents want online classes
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold
Weekly Horoscope, August 7, 2022 – August 13 , 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Man attacked over ‘social media status supporting Nupur Sharma’; 14 booked
Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD
Money laundering case: ED quizzes Varsha Raut for 10 hrs
Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers
Centre junks 3-year Byculla zoo plan to procure zebras from Israel
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd