Kidnapped minor girl rescued from Goa

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Huzefa Gadiwala (19). According to the police, the accused has been identified as Huzefa Gadiwala (19).

The Thane Crime Branch rescued a Gujarat-based minor girl from Goa who was allegedly kidnapped and was being forced into a marriage. The Gujarat Police had asked Thane police’s help as the girl was last seen in Thane, sources said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Huzefa Gadiwala (19). “An FIR was registered in Tapi against Gadiwala who had allegedly kidnapped the minor girl and was forcing her to get married. The local police contacted us, as the accused and the minor were last spotted in Thane and the nearby places,” said a senior officer from Thane Crime Branch Unit I.

“When we could not find them in Thane, we realised that they had probably left the area. We managed to track them to Panaji,” said the officer. “A joint team of Gujarat and Thane police raided a lodge and arrested the main accused, Gadiwala, and rescued the minor,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App