Kidnap, assault of man: MNS corporator among four arrested

Kurla police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator, for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort money from a 33-year-old supervisor, working with a local contractor. The police said the four allegedly kidnapped the supervisor on Monday and after assaulting him, demanded Rs 50,000 for delaying the construction of a public toilet in Krantinagar area.

According to police officers, Sanjay Turde is a corporator from ward number 166 while his arrested accomplices have been identified as Manish Yelkar, Sachin Sonawane and Swapnil Jagtap.

The police said Turde had earlier demanded Rs 50,000 from the local contractor. But as he didn’t pay heed to his demands, the corporator allegedly sent two men to the spot who got the site supervisor to his office in Kurla. An officer from Kurla police station said, “The supervisor had been working with the local contractor. After being taken to Turde’s office, the four allegedly asked for money, following which they took him again to the spot in an auto-rickshaw and assaulted him.”

The four demanded money from the supervisor, said police. After the supervisor was admitted to a nearby hospital, the family members of the victim approached Kurla police and registered a case against Turde and his accomplices. “A case was registered on the basis of the complainant’s statement, following which a team was sent and the four were nabbed,” said an officer.

The four have been booked under relevant sections of extortion, kidnapping and assault. They were produced in Kurla court on Tuesday and have been remanded in police custody for two days. Senior Police Inspector Dattatrey Shinde from Kurla police station confirmed the arrest and said, “There are eight to ten more accused wanted in the case, for assaulting him at the spot.”

