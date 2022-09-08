scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Sessions court rejects mother’s plea to add four cops as accused

The court also allowed the withdrawal of an application filed by the prosecution to add the four as accused.

Khwaja Yunus

A SESSIONS court on Wednesday rejected an application filed by the mother of Khwaja Yunus to add four policemen as accused for his alleged custodial death. The court also allowed the withdrawal of an application filed by the prosecution to add the four as accused.

Currently, four policemen are facing trial for the custodial death of Yunus in 2003. In 2018, the then special public prosecutor (SPP), Dhiraj Mirajkar, had filed a plea seeking addition of four more policemen as accused after the deposition of the first witness. The four were retired personnel ACP Praful Bhosale, and senior police inspectors Rajaram Vhanmane, Hemant Desai, and serving policeman Ashok Khot. The witness had named the four policemen, claiming that they had assaulted Yunus. Mirajkar was then sacked by the state government for moving the application and the court had kept the application to add them in abeyance.

This year, the state appointed Pradip Gharat as the new SPP who then filed an application that the state wanted to withdraw Mirajkar’s application. He said the Bombay High Court had rejected Yunus’ mother, Asiya Begum’s plea challenging the lack of sanction to prosecute the four policemen and others. The appeal against it was pending before the SC and, hence, the issue of whether they can be added as accused could not be decided till the outcome of the plea. The sessions court on Wednesday allowed for the withdrawal of the prosecution’s plea.

More from Mumbai

During the last hearing on August 25, Begum also filed a separate application to make the four policemen accused, citing the prosecution’s stand to withdraw the application. The plea was rejected by the court on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:18:51 am
Next Story

Ukraine conflict, Covid hit global supply chains: PM at Russia meet

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement