Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Khwaja Yunus ‘custodial’ death: Retired cop opposes mother’s plea in Bombay HC

Hemant Rajaram Desai, a retired policeman who Asiya Begum, mother of 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus, has sought to be added as accused for her son’s alleged custodial death in 2003, has opposed her revision plea in the Bombay High Court and sought its dismissal. Desai is one of four policemen who Asiya wants to be added as accused in the case.

Asiya’s revision plea has sought to set aside a sessions court order rejecting her plea to add the four policemen as accused for the alleged custodial death. She has also sought direction to the sessions court to take cognisance of the evidence before it and proceed against the policemen under Section 319 (power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence) of the CrPC.

The trial court had also allowed the plea by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Gharat seeking the withdrawal of an application filed by the prosecution to add the four as accused.

A single judge bench of Justice R G Avachat was hearing Asiya’s revision plea filed through advocate Chetan Mali, which claimed the sessions judge failed to appreciate that the state government had moved the application for including the four policemen as accused based on witness evidence available with it and the judge committed “gross injustice” and “error” by passing the impugned order of September 7, 2022.

Currently, four policemen are facing trial for the alleged custodial death of Yunus. In 2018, the then SPP Dhiraj Mirajkar filed a plea seeking the inclusion of four more policemen as accused after the deposition of the first witness.

The four were retired ACP Praful Bhosale, senior police inspectors Rajaram Vhanmane and Desai, and serving policeman Ashok Khot. The witness had named the four claiming that they had assaulted Yunus. Mirajkar was then sacked by the state government for moving the application and the court kept the application to add them in abeyance.

Desai, in his affidavit filed through advocate Subhash Jha, said, “The applicant (Asiya) has been trying very hard for several years to entangle me as well as the respondents Bhosale and Vhanmane in connection with the death of her son.”

The HC will hear the plea next on February 8.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 03:44 IST
