Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Contempt notice sent to police chief, home dept for reinstating accused cops

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (Express photo by Mohammed Thaver) Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (Express photo by Mohammed Thaver)

A contempt notice was sent to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and the state Home department on Friday for reinstatement of four policemen facing trial for the 2003 custodial death of Khwaja Yunus.

The notice sent on behalf of Yunus’s mother, Asiya Begum, states that the four policemen, reinstated last week, were not made to undergo a disciplinary inquiry, as was directed by the Bombay High Court in 2004.

The notice, sent through email, states that the decision to reinstate them was in contempt of the court’s order and should thus be withdrawn.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and constables Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai, and Rajaram Nikam are currently facing trial on charges, including murder and destruction of evidence for alleged custodial torture of Yunus, who was 27, in 2003. They were suspended in 2004.

The contempt notice filed by a lawyer representing Asiya Begum stated that a habeas corpus writ was filed before High Court in the case of torture and disappearance of Yunus. The notice states the court, in 2004, had directed that the accused be suspended and a disciplinary inquiry is started against them, “as they have been prima facie involved in the offence”.

According to Asiya, despite the order, the inquiry was not conducted, which amounts to contempt and disobedience of the court’s order.

“It must be noted that the suspension and department inquiry was ordered by the Bombay High Court. In the event you wanted to revoke the suspension, it was obligatory on you to seek permission of the High Court,” the notice states. It says they will move the court if the reinstatement order is not revoked within seven days.

Yunus, a resident of Parbhani in Maharashtra, was an engineer who worked in Dubai. The 27-year-old was arrested on December 25, 2002, along with three others, in connection with a blast which took place on December 2 in Ghatkopar, a Mumbai suburb.

